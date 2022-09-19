SALISBURY — Work on the state’s $12.5 million Route 1 repaving project is about to begin, starting with Bridge Road on Monday.
The state plans to repave 6.7 miles of Route 1 from Newbury up to Salisbury, where the road is also known as Bridge Road.
Although the state and federally funded project includes the reconstruction of the intersection of Route 1, Middle Road and Hanover Street in Newbury, as well as the Newburyport rotary near the MBTA commuter rail station, Salisbury completed work on a $3 million, Bridge Road water main replacement project last year and the state agreed to pave that section first.
Daytime lane closures will take place on portions of Route 1 in Salisbury beginning Monday, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The lane closures are expected to continue Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., until Oct. 7.
Although the state expects two-way traffic will be maintained throughout most of the work, there may be alternating one-way traffic.
The project’s primary contractor, D&R General Contracting of Melrose, is expected to resurface pavement, perform utility structure adjustments, and improve pavement marking during the Salisbury phase of construction, which carries a price tag of about $850,000.
The scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice. Drivers traveling through the area are asked to reduce their speed and use caution.
Police Chief Thomas Fowler said he will have police officers at the construction site. He asks that motorists be careful when driving through the area.
“This project is long overdue and I’m sure everyone is looking forward to the road being in much better shape when it is done,” he said.
For more information on traffic conditions, go to www.mass511.com.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
