NEWBURYPORT — Folks should keep their eyes on Newburyport’s Route 1 rotary in the coming weeks as the Massachusetts Department of Transportation looks to continue work on its Route 1 resurfacing project.
According to the MassDOT website, the full Route 1 project will cover about 7 miles at a cost of around of $17.2 million. The construction spans sections of Newburyport, Salisbury and Newbury.
MassDOT is expected to begin full reconstruction of the rotary in two to three weeks as part of the project, with workers starting pre-construction Thursday (yesterday).
“The work they are doing right now is just kind of early activity,” Mayor Sean Reardon’s Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said.
He said the pre-construction would likely last a day.
“The benefit here is supposed to be a smoother traffic experience for both pedestrians and for vehicles heading through the rotary there,” Levine said.
He noted that one of the positives would be that it would help bring the Clipper City Rail Trail closer to a continuous loop, a result long desired by city officials and no doubt most who use the 3.3-mile mostly paved walkway.
“We have an opportunity here with the work that MassDOT is doing to just make it more pedestrian friendly and that includes accessibility to the rail trail,” Levine said.
The full continuous rail trail loop around the core of Newburyport is almost complete, and the remaining sections to be built include MassDOT’s rotary project and developer Ed Hill’s trail section along Parker Street. Hill’s section is not expected to be completed until 2024 at the earliest.
Levine went on to emphasize that the rotary was a state project meaning the city has little to no control over its scope and parameters.
“This is something that the state has decided is a priority for them, this work for resurfacing Route 1. We did have the opportunity during their process to voice what was needed, so they’ve worked closely with our planning department and we’ve tried to get some feedback into to what needs to happen there,” Levine said.
He spoke about the crucial positioning of the rotary for those entering and leaving the city.
“It is a gateway into the city and it is an area that we’ve tried to target some new redevelopment and it’s not far from our 40R district, which has the new Minco projects, and it is right near the train station. So it’s definitely important to us that this is an area that’s easy to navigate,” Levin said.
The Minco projects include Newburyport Crossing and a proposed complex at the former Haley’s Ice Cream site, all owned by regional developer Louis Minicucci Jr.
Levine said that the city will have more of a timetable after they have a planned pre-construction meeting with MassDOT officials.
“We will do our best to get more information about this project out to people as we receive it from MassDOT,” Levine said.
The Daily News reached out to MassDOT for comment but did not hear back in time for this report.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
