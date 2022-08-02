ROWLEY — The Rowley Water Department announced Tuesday that mandatory water use restrictions are now in effect.
Outdoor water use of any kind is prohibited except for the use of watering cans. These restrictions are in accordance with MassDEP regulations after a Level 3: Critical Drought was declared by the state.
Restrictions apply to businesses and residents, and there will be no exceptions.
The Level 3 Critical Drought was put into effect in response to below-normal rain levels, a decrease in ground water, and the potential of drought-induced fire steadily increasing.
The Rowley Water Department enacts emergency restrictions or bans on non-essential water use to reduce water consumption by residents as the department measures water supply and demand.
Staff will continue to monitor daily water use, water, levels, and make changes to the restrictions as appropriate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.