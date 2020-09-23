ROWLEY — Bob Cianfrocca is reluctantly selling the property where his business, Salt Marsh Antiques, has stood for 34 years, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end for the local odds-and-ends purveyor.
Salt Marsh Antiques closed March 15 with the nationwide onset of COVID-19 and reopened Sept. 15. But even while the business lay dormant, the cost of owning the building still drained Cianfrocca’s savings, and he eventually realized that he could not continue running the shop.
“It’s just time ... but I never thought this could ever happen to me,” Cianfrocca said Tuesday. “I always thought that owning your own business, no one can call you up and fire you. The consummate businessman or woman has to know when the writing is on the wall ... when to call it quits and when to pay their bills.”
Salt Marsh Antiques is now holding its final inventory liquidation sale, with every item at 50% off its original price. Cianfrocca said the sale will last until the building is sold. The early 1800s Federalist home and barn are listed for $1.849 million on Realtor.com, and there are about 20 dealers who sell items in the shop.
In 1984, a 24-year-old Cianfrocca purchased what was then a dilapidated barn at 224 Main St. and the surrounding property, which included his 15-room home. Doing most of the labor himself, he salvaged the barn in which he opened his business two years later.
In the years since, Cianfrocca, now 61, said he has enjoyed lucrative business, expanding the shop to what is now a three-floor antique emporium filled with thousands of vintage collectibles, art pieces, decorations, tools, china and other items.
Over the years, Cianfrocca said, Salt Marsh Antiques has overcome various hardships — notably, the two-year closure of the Route 1A bridge in Rowley that almost put him out of business more than a decade ago. But with the pandemic, he said, the shop’s prospects did not look good.
“Through every election, every economic downturn and stock market crash, I kept my nose to the ground. But I just don’t see this going away,” he said. “It’s something that would take me 10 years to rebuild to where it should be.”
Cianfrocca said he hoped to keep his business going there for another 10 years and then retire, but emphasized his disappointment with the impact of COVID-19 on not only his business, but on other small businesses around the country.
“Never did I think the handling of a national emergency would be so poor it would put me out of business,” he said. “I always had faith things would be handled correctly.”
But Cianfrocca is sure there is still a future for Salt Marsh Antiques; rather than sell the shop’s name and move on, he hopes the building’s next owner will rent it to him so he can continue. If not, he said it could also mean relocating the antique shop to “a smaller environment.”
“Who knows ... but not yet. I want time to breathe until all this (the COVID-19 pandemic) is over,” Cianfrocca said. “I’m never going to not be an antique dealer, but I am going to reinvent myself.”
Staff writer Jack Shea can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
