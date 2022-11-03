ROWLEY — The Rowley Board of Health, in conjunction with Conley’s Drugstore, will hold a flu shot and COVID booster shot clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 1 to 3 p.m. at St Mary’s Church, 202 Main St, Rowley.
Pre-registration is available at https://conleysdrugstore.com/upcoming-vaccine-clinics/
Please bring your vaccine card, Medicare and/or insurance cards, and identification card. Printing and bringing your registration paperwork is recommended. Walk-ins will be accommodated in intervals between preregistered patron’s appointments.
