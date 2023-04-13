ROWLEY — The Rowley Book Club will meet May 11 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss “The Other Dr. Gilmer,” a New York Times Editor’s Choice.
The author, Dr. Benjamin Gilmer, joined a rural North Carolina clinic only to find that he shared the last name of the previous doctor, a man who was loved and respected by the community until he murdered his father. Intrigued by the story, Gilmer visited the prison, where he discovered a man tormented by mental illness and getting no help in the prison system.
The library has copies of the book available, so club members can call or stop by to pick one up.
For more information, call the library at 978-948-2850 or email info@rowleylibrary.org. Sign-up is not required.
The club typically meets on the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Future titles are listed on the library’s website at www.rowleylibrary.org.
