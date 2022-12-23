NEWBURYPORT — A Rowley man who led a police sergeant on a foot chase after fleeing Anna Jaques Hospital in October saw more than a half dozen charges either dropped or generally continued for a year.
Christopher Ryan, 30, of Railroad Avenue was charged with two counts of assault and battery on ambulance personnel, assault and battery on a police officer, escaping from a municipal lockup, assault and battery of a family/household member, assault and battery of a person over 60 or disabled with injury, and resisting arrest. The charges stem not only from the hospital incident but a domestic violence-related incident a few hours earlier in Rowley.
During his court appearance Wednesday, Ryan saw most of the charges generally continued for a year except for escaping from a municipal lockup, which was dismissed. During the next year, Ryan must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens and use a SCRAM alcohol monitoring device. He also must remain medication compliant and not abuse the victim, according to court records.
On Oct. 9, Rowley police Sgt. Charles Hazen responded to a domestic incident on Railroad Avenue about 1 a.m. and joined Officer Jesse Mazzie, who was already beginning his investigation.
Ryan, according to police, attacked a family member, prompting a call to police. At one point, Ryan bolted out of the house through a sliding door, forcing the officers to chase him.
The officers caught up with Ryan in the driveway and had to restrain him to put on two sets of handcuffs. As a result, Ryan told police his hand was injured and wanted to be taken to a hospital.
Officers drove him to Anna Jaques Hospital, where X-rays showed no broken bones. Ryan was given pain medication and a large brace was placed on his wrist before he was discharged from the hospital. The brace made it impossible for handcuffs to be put back on, Hazen wrote in his report.
Ryan was brought to the police station for booking and remained there for a few hours. About 5 a.m., Ryan asked to see a doctor again, saying his face had become swollen during the earlier struggle.
Hazen called for an ambulance to bring Ryan back to the hospital. Ryan was placed in the ambulance and driven to Anna Jaques, with Hazen following in a cruiser. As the ambulance was backing up toward a rear door, Ryan jumped out of the vehicle, assaulting two ambulance workers.
Hazen began chasing after him on foot across Rawson Avenue until Ryan lost his balance and stumbled to the ground.
“He tried to enter the back yard of a home by ducking under a tree,” Hazen wrote in his report. “I caught up with Ryan and tackled him to the ground. I attempted hold Ryan down but he was constantly pushing up on me trying to get free.”
Ryan then tried grabbing Hazen’s belt, putting him in a position to potentially grab “lethal and nonlethal weapons.” Hazen yelled at him to let go of his belt, which he did.
“Shortly after Ryan spun out from underneath my grasp and ran in a full sprint downhill south down Rawson Avenue,” Hazen wrote in his report, adding that he radioed for help.
Hazen then chased Ryan and caught up with him in a backyard. He then took out his Taser and hit Ryan in the shoulder. Ryan was stunned but continued thrashing about. It was only until Hazen touched Ryan’s leg with the Taser that Ryan stopped struggling.
Hazen then handcuffed Ryan and brought him back to the hospital. It is uncertain if Ryan was still wearing a brace, according to the report.
