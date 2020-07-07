ROWLEY – First Congregational Church of Rowley is inviting everyone to a free barbecue dinner on Saturday, July 11, with diners asked to bring a nonperishable food item, such as a canned good, for the Rowley Food Pantry.
The dinner, which will run from 4 to 6:30 p.m., is sponsored by the First Congregational Youth Group and will feature drive-through pickup.
Diners can register by calling 978-948-3993 or emailing first.church@verizon.net by July 9. There will be limited delivery available, but those interested should inquire when registering. Diners will need to select a pickup time when registering as well. Those picking up dinners on July 11 must wear a mask when picking up.
The meal includes a hamburger, hotdog, potato salad and cole slaw, with dessert to be determined.
Health regulation prohibit eating in the parking lot or getting out of the car.
The church is located at 175 Main St.
