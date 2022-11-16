ROWLEY — More than 30 veterans attended the Rowley Council on Aging’s Veterans Brunch on Thursday at Rowley Congregational Church.
The day also happened to mark the 247th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps. The theme for the celebration was “Let us serve you as you have served us.”
Dan Tremblay of Heritage Films provided a repertoire of patriotic songs as the veterans filtered in. Pine Grove Elementary School students recited poetry and handed out cards they had made for the veterans.
State Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, also attended and spoke to veterans. The council thanks all of the volunteers who made the event possible.
