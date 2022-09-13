ROWLEY — The Rowley Cultural Council announces the grant application period is now open for organizations and individuals to apply for grant monies. The period to apply online runs through Oct. 17.
To help grant applicants, the council is hosting an informational meeting on Wednesday, Sept 21, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rowley Public Library, 141 Main St., Rowley.
The Rowley Cultural Council is part of a grass-roots network of 329 local councils that serve every city and town in the state. The program is the largest, most decentralized one of its kind in the United States.
The state legislature provides an annual appropriation to the Massachusetts Cultural Council, which then allocates funds to each local council.
For more information visit: massculturalcouncil.org/communities/local-cultural-council-program/application-process/
Unable to attend the meeting? Email the RCC at: cultural@townofrowley.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.