ROWLEY — Local Democrats will convene in person on Wednesday, June 21, at the Rowley Public Library to elect four delegates and four alternates to represent Rowley at the 2023 State Democratic Convention. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the caucus will begin promptly at 7 p.m. Registered and pre-registered Democrats in Rowley who are 16 years old by June 14, may vote and be elected as delegates or alternates during the caucus. Youth (ages 16 to 35), people with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/massdems-convention.
The 2023 convention will be in person on Sept. 23, at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell. Those interested in getting involved with the Rowley Democratic Town Committee should contact rowleydemocrats@gmail.com.
