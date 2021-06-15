ROWLEY – Registered Democrats in Rowley will hold an online virtual caucus on Wednesday, June 23, at 7 p.m., to elect delegates and alternates to the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention. Democrats who wish to participate may register at rowleydemocrats@gmail.com by leaving their name, address and phone number.
This year’s state convention will be held Sept. 25 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, where thousands of Democrats from across the state will come together to adopt a party platform, discuss party business, and prepare for upcoming elections.
The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Rowley. Pre-registered Democrats who will be 16 by June 15, 2021, will be allowed to participate and run as a delegate or alternate. Rowley can elect two delegates and one alternate to the convention.
Youth, minorities, people with disabilities and LGBTQ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be an add-on delegate at the caucus or at www.massdems.org by Aug. 6, 2021.
Those interested in attending or getting involved with the Rowley Democratic Town Committee should contact Terri Davidson at rowleydemocrats@gmail.com.
