ROWLEY — Roughly 30 dogs were removed from a Route 1 kennel Tuesday and returned to their owners after local police and animal protection agencies shut down the business, according to local police.
Rowley police Chief Scott Dumas said his department is now conducting a "criminal investigation" of Hydrant Regency owners April and Marc Bernhardt after police discovered unsafe conditions there.
"Their health and wellbeing is paramount," Dumas said, referring to the dogs during a Thursday morning interview.
Messages left at two different Hydrant Regency phone numbers were not immediately returned.
A message on the Hydrant Regency's Facebook page states the business was closed until further notice "due to kennel improvements."
"We have an electrical issue that needs immediate attention. Once this has been addressed, we will be back open for business," the message reads.
According to its business profile, the Hydrant Regency has been in business for 31 years and serves clients in Rowley, Newburyport, Ipswich, Danvers, Georgetown, and Newbury.
Dumas confirmed that unsafe electrical conditions were among the reasons the business was closed. He also said that police responded to a call there days before which led to the discovery of what he called "untenable conditions."
None of the dogs appeared to be in serious medical condition. Dumas described them as "reasonably healthy and safe."
Some of the dogs belonged to the kennel's owners, others were there for the day, and others were being boarded overnight, Dumas added.
Assisting local police in removing the dogs were representatives from the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Animal Rescue League of Boston.
Dumas said dog owners who may have used the kennel recently are encouraged to contact Rowley police Detective Sgt. Matthew Ziev at m.ziev@rowleypolice.com
