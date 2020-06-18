ROWLEY — The town saw 343 voters cast ballots at the annual election on Tuesday.
There were no officially contested races for the 16 open positions, but there were many campaigns for write-in candidates.
Robert Snow with 309 votes and Joseph Perry with 306 votes were both reelected to three-year terms on the Board of Selectmen. Perry was also reelected with 302 votes for a five-year term on the Housing Authority.
Donald Thurston was reelected to a three-year term on the Board of Assessors with 299 votes and Robert Kneeland was reelected to a three-year term on the Shellfish Commission.
For a five-year seat on the Planning Board, there were no official candidates on the ballot. Write-in candidate Kevin Moriarty secured the seat with 23 votes. Other write-in candidates included Bonni Berkowitz (five votes), Mark Savory (two votes) and Tony Brancaleone (two votes).
On the Municipal Light Board, Bryan DiPersia was reelected for a three-year term with 300 votes and write-in candidate Rosamond Whitmore secured a one-year unexpired term with 28 votes over write-in candidate Rachel Anderson with six votes.
Mark Emery was reelected to a three-year term on the Municipal Water Board with 298 votes, and Kathryn Olmsted was reelected to a three-year term on the Cemetery Commission with 311 votes.
Janet Peabody (323) and write-in candidates Jeffrey Bard (25) and Melinda Patrick (23) secured three-year terms on the Trustees for the Public Library.
On the Triton Regional School Committee, write-in candidate Constantina Tzortzis won a three-year term for the Rowley seat with 37 votes over write-in candidate Anya Ciaramitaro with 11 votes; write-in candidate Paul Myette won a three-year term for the Newbury seat with 26 votes over write-in candidates Sam Densmore, with three votes, and Normand Hamond, also with three votes; and Caitlin Hunter won the three-year term for the Salisbury seat with 223 votes.
