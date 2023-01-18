ROWLEY — Pine Grove Elementary School students will be getting a glimpse of what it is like to be high schoolers early nest month when fifth- and sixth-graders perform "High School Musical Jr.”
The shows take place Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1 and then again at 6 p.m.
Pine Grove librarian Annie Kate Gross, who is charge of the production, said the idea to present the beloved musical came as she looked back at her own schooling background.
Raised in Newburyport, her love of musical theater came while attending Newburyport High School. Now in her second year with the school, Gross said she hopes to help students gain the same life lessons that she did when she was in school productions.
“It's a social experience. It's one of those things that nobody's really going to remember the specific dance moves that I told them or the specific lines that they said, but they're going to remember the memories that they will be creating as a group, and specifically and especially the sixth-graders are going to be leaving Pine Grove after probably being here their whole life and move up to the middle school and eventually the high school,” Gross said.
“So this is a wonderful opportunity for them to gain some experience and some memories. So I think it's really wonderful for them to be participating in this and I'm very glad that I can help them create those memories," she added.
Gross elaborated on the details of the musical.
“We have 30 students who are participating and six students who are doing backstage tech work. The production started the rehearsal process at the end of November, and we are running through rehearsals right now,” Gross said.
She explained how the students influenced her choice of production.
“Honestly, it's because they really love it and they've done so many Disney princesses. As much as I personally like the Disney princess movies and the other kind of classic musical type productions, I think 'High School Musical' is a great one to pull in the general enjoyment that the kids already have for this musical,” Gross said.
“And if they're going to be doing something, I may as well pick something that they're also going to be really interested in," she said.
Gross also said she believes the production ties in with the school motto.
“Also I think it has some really great lessons. At Pine Grove we do PGS Pride, which is the motto of how we want our students to be treating each other and creating a positive school environment. And I think 'High School Musical' is a great way to break down the stereotypes of what it means to be a student and really emphasize teamwork and being able to be friends with anybody despite maybe what activity you do or what you might look like on the outside,” Gross said.
