ROWLEY – Because of the COVID-19 emergency, the Rowley Board of Selectmen recently voted to extend the due date of fourth quarter real estate and personal property taxes from May 1 to June 1, 2020.
Bills can be paid online at www.townofrowley.net, by mailing in the return envelope included with the bill, or by depositing payments into the secure dropbox on the side of Town Hall, 139 Main St.
All town offices remain closed to the public, but offices and departments are receiving calls and emails. For questions on tax payments, call the Treasurer/Collector’s Office at 978-948-2631 or email treasurer@townofrowley.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.