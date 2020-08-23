Rowley Girl Scout honored for creating documentary

ROWLEY – Alexandra Flodman of Rowley was recently honored by the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts with the Girl Scout Gold Award, the organization’s highest award, for creating a documentary, “A Peek into the Past: The First Congregational Church of Rowley.”
Flodman is a lifelong Girl Scout and a rising senior at Triton Regional High School.
To preserve her town’s history, Flodman created the video documentary about the history of the relations between the First Congregational Church of Rowley and the town of Rowley.
“I did this because as members of our church age out, it is important to preserve that history,” she said in a press release.
She researched the church’s history and impact in the town by conducting a number of interviews with members of the church and town residents. After editing the footage and finalizing the video, she hosted two viewing parties, each followed by a discussion about the video with church members and youth. The documentary is available on DVD at the church and local library, as well as on YouTube. There will be a viewing and discussion of the documentary every year.
“This project has made me realize that I do have the skills and the leadership to take on large projects to help my community," she said. "Completing this project gave me a new confidence and sense of accomplishment that I will carry with me for the rest of my life.”
Alexandra’s sister Kiersten also earned the Girl Scout Gold Award in 2013. The award challenges high school Girl Scouts to identify a problem in their community, and spend one or two years creating a lasting solution.
For more on the award, go to www.gsema.org/goldaward.
