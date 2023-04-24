ROWLEY — The Rowley Grange is having a turkey pie supper on Wednesday. There are two seatings: 5 and 6 p.m. with continuous serving till 7 p.m. Reserved tickets are $10 - non reserved are $12. To-go dinners are also available. To reserve call 978-948-7288 and leave your name, the number in your party, and the seating you choose. Reservations can also be emailed to rowleygrange@gmail.com. The grange is located at 29 Central St., Rowley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.