ROWLEY — The Rowley Grange will host a public supper Thursday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The menu features pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, baked beans and a homemade dessert. Seatings are at 5 and 6 p.m. with continuous serving until 7 p.m.
Reserved tickets are $10 and nonreserved are $12. To-go meals are also available.
To reserve, call 978-948-7288 and leave name, number in party, and the time of the seating, or if a to-go meal is desired. Reservations can be also emailed to rowleygrange@gmail.com.
