BOSTON – The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Friday that the Groveland and Rowley fire departments are among 105 departments nationwide getting part of $41.3 million in direct assistance grants through the agency’s Fiscal Year 2019 "Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response" (SAFER) program. Additional phases will soon be announced.
The Rowley Fire Department will receive $432,000 from the federal agency in a three-year grant that will be used to hire two new firefighters. The Groveland Fire Department will received $464,490 in a three-year grant, also to hire two new firefighters.
Elsewhere in Massachusetts, fire departments in Millis, Rochester and Wayland will receive grants to hire firefighters or, in the case of Rochester, to spend on a call firefighter recruitment and retention program, according to a press release from FEMA.
The SAFER grant program was created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter organizations to help increase the number of trained firefighters available in our communities, the release said.
More information about FEMA’s grant program may be found at https://www.fema.gov/firegrants.
