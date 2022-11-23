ROWLEY — The Rowley Historical Society's annual Christmas open house is back and takes place Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3, and 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. The society is located at 233 Main St., Rowley.
This year's theme "Memories of Christmas Past" allows guests to share a special memory or two of a Chrismtas past as we will share some of the society's special Christmas memories. Enjoy the society's decorated 1677 Platts Bradstreet House with light refreshments, hot mulled Cider, eggnog, holiday music and hot chocolate and Christmas cookies in the barn.
Free admission and free parking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.