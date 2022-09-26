ROWLEY — The Route 1 headquarters of Ipswich Bay Glass has been sold to a Delaware-based company for $54 million.
The Southern Essex District Registry of Deeds on Sept. 20 recorded Four Twenty Newburyport Turnpike LLC selling the 420 - 428 Newburyport Turnpike properties for $54 million to a PPF Industrial, 420-428 Newburyport Turnpike LLC, (which is based in Delaware but has an address care of New York-based Morgan Stanley Real Estate Advisor, Inc.).
Town records show the 20.5-acre property at 420 Newburyport Turnpike was last assessed at $8.1 million and includes three buildings, one of which has been serving as the headquarters of Ipswich Bay Glass.
Leo Edward was the original owner of the property, according to town records, which came online in November of 1997. TRS MKB Realty Trust bought the property for $425,000 in February of 1998, then transferred ownership to TRS 420 Newburyport Turnpike Realty in June of that year. The property was then sold to 420 Newburyport Turnpike LLC for $1 in April of 2003.
"They have been a wonderful taxpayer," Principal Assessor Sean McFadden said.
The 428 Newburyport Turnpike address was last assessed at $10.5 million and includes four office and warehouse buildings which McFadden said currently house New England Biolabs, Columbia Construction Company and Harvey Performance Company on 27.80-acres of land.
McFadden also said he also believes Ipswich Bay Glass has also been utilizing 428 Newburyport Turnpike's two rear buildings and he sent a questionnaire to the new property owner on Monday.
TRS 420 Newburyport Turnpike Realty is shown as the initial owner of the property in June of 1998 and then sold it to TRS 460 Newburyport Turnpike Realty for $295,000 in December of 2002. Ownership of the property was then transferred to 420 Newburyport Turnpike LLC for $1 in April of 2003 and eventually sold to the same company for $355,000 in September of 2003.
A representative from Ipswich Bay Glass did not return calls for comment.
