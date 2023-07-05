ROWLEY — New York Times best-selling author Lisa See will give a virtual presentation July 12 at 7 p.m. as she talks about her new book “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women,” a story about women helping other women.
The presentation will be hosted by Rowley Public Library, 141 Main St.
See’s latest historical novel was inspired by the true story of a female physician from 15th century China and is a reimagining of the life of a woman who was remarkable in the Ming dynasty and would be considered remarkable today, according to the library.
See is the New York Times best-selling author of “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane,” “Snow Flower and the Secret Fan,” “Peony in Love,” “Shanghai Girls,” “China Dolls,” and “Dreams of Joy,” which debuted at No. 1.
She is also the author of “On Gold Mountain,” which tells the story of her Chinese American family’s settlement in Los Angeles. See has also written a mystery series that takes place in China.
Her books have been published in 39 languages. See was the recipient of the Golden Spike Award from the Chinese Historical Association of Southern California and the History Maker’s Award from the Chinese American Museum. She was also named National Woman of the Year by the Organization of Chinese American Women.
This is a hybrid program. Two ways to attend: Watch at the library or sign up to watch from home at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar (the Zoom link will be emailed).
For more information, visit: rowleylibrary.org/calendar or call 978-948-2850.
