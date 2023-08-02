ROWLEY — Rowley Public Library is offering an online speaker series on Mondays at 2 p.m. throughout August.
The series is open to anyone unemployed, underemployed, looking to change careers or just interested in the topic. There will be opportunities to question the speakers and for audience interaction.
Aug. 7 — “Leverage Your Presence on LinkedIn to Find Your Next Job”.
Aug. 14 — “Learning Opportunities for Job Seekers at Middlesex”.
Aug. 21 — “Career Transitions: Is Now the Right Time?”
Aug. 28 — “Get Ready for Your Next Job Interview”
All programs, offered in cooperation with Tewksbury Public Library, require registration and are presented through Zoom. They will not be recorded. For more information on each topic or to register, check the calendar on the library’s website at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar or call 978-948-2850.
