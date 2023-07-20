ROWLEY — The Tewksbury Writing Group will welcome guest speaker and literary agent Doug Grad on July 31 at 7 p.m.
Grad, a 37-year veteran of the publishing industry, will give aspiring and new authors the cold, hard reality of the business of publishing –from landing a deal with a major publisher to self-publishing one’s own manuscript.
He will give a general overview of publishing; how the publishing industry has changed in recent years; and the various steps to getting a book published, from the writer’s ideas to the bookstore (or library) shelves.
Registration is required for this online program offered by Rowley Public Library. To sign up to watch from home, visit the library’s website at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar. An email will be sent with the link to the webinar.
For more information, check the library’s website at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar or call 978-948-2850. The library is at 141 Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.