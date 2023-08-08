ROWLEY — Join FBI Special Agent Julia Cowley for a look inside the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit at a virtual event Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. at Rowley Public Library.
Cowley will discuss how and why she became an FBI profiler, what profiling is (and isn’t), and some of the most memorable cases in her career. Cowley is an adjunct professor at Bay Path University and serves as co-host on the podcast “The Consult.”
Registration is required for this online program. To sign up to watch from home, visit the Rowley Public Library website at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar. Attendees will receive an email with the link to the webinar.
For more information, check visit the library’s website or call 978-948-2850. Thelibrary is located at 141 Main St. in Rowley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.