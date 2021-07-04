ROWLEY – Rowley Library will celebrate reading and the country's diverse cultural heritage by presenting Parents’ Choice Award winning performers Davis Bates and Roger Tincknell in a free outdoor performance of songs and stories for all ages at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10.
Everyone is invited to bring a blanket or chair. Cool treats will be provided.
The program, called This Land is Your Land, celebrates diversity, history, reading and community. This concert includes home grown songs and stories, as well as sing-alongs and tales from immigrant cultures. Everyone attending can hear how coyote got his howl, how the cat got its purr, and be prepared to sing, move and dance. There will even be a short lesson on how to play the spoons and an appearance by a dancing wooden dog named Bingo.
Bates and Tincknell have more than eight decades between them of experience performing for families, in community settings throughout the Northeast. They are known for their humor, strong vocal harmonies and warm and participatory performing style. Pete Seeger called Davis "thoughtful, creative, human, and a fantastic storyteller." His traditional style of telling empowers and encourages audiences of all ages to join in the fun, and to take the stories home with them to share with others. His storytelling cassette, Family Stories, won a Parents Choice Gold Award, and was recently named one of the year’s best audio recording by Booklist magazine.
Tincknell is an accomplished musician, singer and songwriter, whose concerts include a wide variety of guitar styles, as well as banjo, mandolin, bazouki, harmonica and piano playing. His repertoire ranges from folk to rock and roll, and often includes some show stopping yodeling. He also won Parents Choice honor awards for his album of environmental songs, entitled Earth Rhythms, and his most recent release, Carnivalito.
This Land is Your Land is especially appropriate to ages 4 and up and will take place at the Rowley Library, 141 Main St. This performance is funded, in part, by a grant from the Rowley Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the MA Cultural Council. For more information, call 978-948-2850.
