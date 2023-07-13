ROWLEY — Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards perform July 27 at 6:30 p.m. as part of Rowley Public Library’s continuing summer music series on the library’s lawn.
Mandeville and Richards are known for their vocal harmonies, poetic lyrics and down-to-earth personae. The married couple from Webster have contributed more than 17 albums in their first decade and toured consistently throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Their songs reflect personal experiences as factory workers, teachers, community organizers,and natives of post-industrial mill towns in central Massachusetts. The memories of days gone by and toils of history can be better remembered through songs such as “That Old Machine” or “Winds of Change.”
Accompanying themselves on guitar, harmonica, ukulele, penny whistle, electric bass and clarinet, their live performances have been described as musically captivating and spiritually uplifting with serious songs and humorous commentary.
Bring a blanket or a chair. Free frozen treats will be provided.
For more information on this event or the rest of the series running through July, visit www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar or call the library at 978-948-2850.
The library is at 141 Main St. This event will be held indoors in the meeting room if it rains.
