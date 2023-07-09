ROWLEY — The Paul Speidel Quartet featuring Toni Lynn Washington performs July 19 at 7 p.m. as part of Rowley Public Library’s continuing summer music series on the library’s lawn.
Washington, “matron” of the Boston jazz and blues scene, is a local legend who began her career in the R&B clubs of the 1950s and 1960s, according to the library.
For seven decades, Washington has performed with gospel groups, jazz combos and big bands, soul/R&B outfits and pop and dance bands. She makes appearances with top artists both regionally and in Europe, and most recently was the featured artist at Boston’s renowned jazz venue The Top of the Hub.
For more than 20 years, Speidel has been performing at major clubs and festivals in the Greater Boston area, such as Scullers, Ryles, Johnny D’s and Acton Jazz Cafe.
He performed live on WBUR’s “Radio Boston” program and has appeared on countless other area radio shows over the years, including Jordan Rich’s weekend show on WBZ.
With 10 CDs to his credit, his recordings have been recognized nationally. His credits also include performances with Patti Page, Howard Alden, J. Geils, Duke Robillard, James Montgomery and Shirley Lewis.
Bring a blanket or chair. Free frozen treats will be provided.
For more information: rowleylibrary.org/calendar or call 978-948-2850.
The library is at 141 Main St. The event will be held indoors in the meeting room in case of inclement weather.
