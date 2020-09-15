ROWLEY – A local man accused of strangling a woman on Friday will remain in custody until at least next week when a dangerousness hearing takes place Sept. 22 in Newburyport District Court.
Raul A. Landaverde Ramos, 26, of Main Street, was charged with assault and battery of a family/household member and strangulation/suffocation. He was arrested Friday night after police responded to a 911 call at his home.
During Monday's arraignment in District Court, Judge Jane Prince ruled that Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte had established enough probable cause to keep Ramos behind bars until at least next week's dangerousness hearing. A dangerousness hearing is to determine whether a person poses too great a threat to be offered bail while awaiting trial.
Ramos' court-appointed attorney did not dispute Prince's ruling.
Rowley police Sgt. Matthew Ziev and Officer Perry Collins responded to Ramos' home around 11 p.m. on Friday and found him on his knees crying at the top of the stairs.
"The male party, later identified as Ramos, came down the stairs saying he was sorry, had his hands behind his back and was making the motion that he needed to be arrested," Ziev wrote in his report.
A few moments later, Ziev saw a crying woman with red marks on her neck and other signs that she may have been strangled. Ramos was handcuffed as a precaution as Collins comforted the woman. Ziev stayed with Ramos until a Spanish-speaking officer from Georgetown arrived to speak to the woman.
The woman told the officer that Ramos strangled her inside the house in front of her children. Ramos, who appeared intoxicated, was arrested and placed in a cruiser.
"Throughout the interaction, Ramos repeatedly indicated he did not speak English and would keep saying that he was sorry," Ziev wrote in his report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers
