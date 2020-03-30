ROWLEY – A local man wanted for a domestic violence-related offense in New Hampshire was charged with spreading false information related to COVID-19 when he told officers Sunday night the house where they arrested him contained a person infected with the potentially deadly virus, according to local police.
Vincent M. Pugliares, 34, of 385 Wethersfield St., Rowley, was charged with being a fugitive from justice and making a threat that violates state law. He is expected to be arraigned Monday morning at Newburyport District Court via video conference.
Rowley police Chief Scott Dumas said Pugliares made the threat after being placed inside a Rowley police cruiser.
"It turned out to be false information," Dumas said.
Out of what Dumas called an "abundance of caution," a cleaning crew was disinfecting the cruiser that transported Pugliares to the station as well as the department's booking area and sallyport, the area through which prisoners are taken from the cruiser.
None of the officers involved in the arrest will be affected, Dumas added.
Dumas cited Massachusetts General Law Chapter 269, section 14, as the precedent to charge Pugliares with spreading false information. The law states threatening to use a deadly weapon, explosive, chemical or biological agents to disrupt a school building, public building or transport shall be charged.
"Whoever willfully communicates or causes to be communicated, either directly or indirectly, orally, in writing, by mail, by use of a telephone or telecommunication device including, but not limited to, electronic mail, Internet communications and facsimile communications, through an electronic communication device or by any other means." the law reads.
Penalties for violating the law range from six months in jail to 20 years in state prison with a fine up to $50,000, according to the state's website.
As of Monday, March 30, there were two confirmed cases on COVID-19 in Rowley, according to the Rowley Board of Health.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
