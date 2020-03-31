ROWLEY – A local man wanted for a domestic violence-related offense in New Hampshire was charged with spreading false information about COVID-19 when he told officers Sunday night the house where they arrested him contained a person infected with the potentially deadly virus, police said.
Vincent M. Pugliares, 34, of 385 Wethersfield St., Rowley, was charged with being a fugitive from justice and making a threat that violates state law. He was to be arraigned Monday in Newburyport District Court via video conference.
Police Chief Scott Dumas said Pugliares made the threat after being placed in a Rowley police cruiser.
"It turned out to be false information," Dumas said.
Out of what Dumas called an "abundance of caution," a cleaning crew disinfected the cruiser that transported Pugliares to the police station as well as the department's booking area and sally port, the area through which prisoners are taken from the cruiser.
None of the officers involved in the arrest were affected, Dumas added.
Dumas cited Chapter 269, Section 14, of Massachusetts General Law as the precedent to charge Pugliares with spreading false information. The law states that anyone threatening to use a deadly weapon, explosive, chemical or biological agents to disrupt a school building, public building or transport can be charged.
"Whoever willfully communicates or causes to be communicated, either directly or indirectly, orally, in writing, by mail, by use of a telephone or telecommunication device including, but not limited to, electronic mail, Internet communications and facsimile communications, through an electronic communication device or by any other means," the law reads.
Penalties for violating the law range from six months in jail to 20 years in state prison with a fine up to $50,000, according to the state's website.
As of Monday, there were two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rowley, according to the town Board of Health.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
