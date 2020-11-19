ROWLEY — A Haverhill Street man faces a charge of sexual conduct for a fee after local police say something went wrong when he hired a prostitute for $500 last winter, leading to police responding to his home.
Paul McAuliffe, 63, was released on personal recognizance following his arraignment Wednesday in Newburyport District Court. He is due back in court Dec. 22 for a pretrial hearing.
McAuliffe was arrested or charged with sex-for-a-fee offenses three times prior to his arraignment, according to court documents.
Rowley police Officer Christopher Ottani arrived at McAuliffe’s home on Feb. 2 about 11 p.m. after McAuliffe told a dispatcher that a woman was trying to break into his home. Ottani parked in front of McAuliffe’s driveway, blocking a Toyota Corolla with its lights on and a woman behind the wheel.
McAuliffe told Ottani that the woman, later identified as Sallena Williams of Lakeville, was banging on the back and front doors but never made it inside.
“I asked why she was here to which he stated ‘she’s an escort.’ I asked if she was here for the purpose of having sex to which he hesitantly stated ‘well, yeah.”
Williams told Ottani a different story, saying she came to visit McAuliffe, who she called a friend, and that while inside his house, he hit her in the face and stole $500 from her purse. While she admitted to police she was there to have sex with McAuliffe, she denied being an escort. Otanni could not see any signs that she had been recently struck.
Ottani spoke to McAuliffe again and he denied hitting Williams or taking her money. “No, she was never in the house,” McAuliffe said, according to Ottani’s report.
By this time, Officer Jesse Mazzie had arrived to assist and spoke to Williams. She agreed to let him look through her phone. The search resulted in Mazzie finding several partially nude photos of Williams sent to McAuliffe’s phone.
“Officer Mazzie then advised that he did not see any messages indicating she was ever in the house and it appeared to be a solicitation for sex,” the report said.
Based on the evidence, “it seemed apparent that the two parties had made an arrangement to meet for sex and it did not go as planned,” Ottani wrote in his report.
At the police station, Mazzie searched Williams’ phone number online and found her profile on two escort service websites. As a result, Williams and McAuliffe were summonsed to court for sex-for-hire offenses, according to Rowley police.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
