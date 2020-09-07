SALISBURY — A Rowley man who used counterfeit money to pay for Chinese food in January was sentenced to a year probation after pleading guilty to three charges in Newburyport District Court.
Jonathon Smith, 28, of Newburyport Turnpike was charged with uttering (passing) a counterfeit note, possessing a counterfeit note and larceny under $1,200. His girlfriend, Savahanna Dealmeida, 25, of Depot Way, was also charged with the same offenses. Her case is still pending.
During his year on probation, Smith must stay away from Family Restaurant, pay $100 in restitution and undergo substance abuse evaluations. He was sentenced Thursday.
A manager at the high-volume Chinese food restaurant on Elm Street told police that on Jan. 18 about 2:45 p.m., he had two counterfeit $50 bills used by a young couple to pay for lunch a little earlier, according to a police report.
He also had video of Dealmeida and her daughter leaving the restaurant and driving a red Honda sedan to the front entrance. There, Smith hurriedly got into the car, the door remaining open as Dealmeida pulled away.
Salisbury police Officer Craig Goodrich was able to identify Dealmeida by running the Honda’s license plate number through his computer and coming up with her driver’s license photo. The photo matched video footage of Dealmeida.
Goodrich drove to her Depot Way home, along with a Rowley police officer, but she was not home.
By this time, Goodrich had learned that Ipswich police were also interested in speaking to Dealmeida and Smith after they allegedly passed fake money at a Dunkin’ location in Ipswich, according to Goodrich’s report.
While driving on Route 1 to Salisbury, Goodrich saw the Honda drive past him in the opposite direction. A few minutes later, a Rowley police officer pulled over the Honda close to Depot Way. Goodrich turned back and drove to the traffic stop. Dealmeida was in the driver’s seat and Smith was next to her.
Dealmeida admitted the two of them and her daughter had lunch at Family Restaurant earlier that afternoon but told Goodrich she had no idea Smith used fake money to pay the bill.
“I asked why they seemingly left in such a hurry, Goodrich wrote in his report.
"Dealmeida said that she raced her child to the car," he said. "I told her that it also looked like she was leaving the lot in a hurry, as she began to pull away before Smith even closed the door. Dealmeida stated that she saw how it looked and knew how they left.”
Smith then told Goodrich that he did not know he had used fake money, saying his children had fake money and one of them put the notes in his wallet. He also told Goodrich he would go back to Family Restaurant and pay his bill with real currency.
“I explained that the issue was not necessarily the unpaid food, but also the passing of the fake money as real,” Goodrich wrote in his report, adding that neither had any fake notes with them.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
