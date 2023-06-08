NEWBURY - A Rowley man who took off from police after being pulled over on Interstate 95 in March was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to several charges during Monday's appearance in Newburyport District Court.
Jaycob Brown, 24, of Boxford Road, was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, using a motor vehicle without authority, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and operating an unregistered motor vehicle following his March 27 altercation with State Police. He was given credit for 70 days already served behind bars.
Court records show that Brown was driving a motorcycle 91 mph on Interstate 95 south in Newbury at around 2:42 p.m., when Trooper Derek Park tried to pull him over. Instead, Brown stepped on the gas and accelerated away. Seconds later, however Brown slowed down and moved to the right lane. Paru followed Brown as he pulled into the Rowley weigh station.
"Once we came to a complete stop, the operator of the motorcycle got off and started to run," Paru wrote in his report.
Paru ran after him but quickly lost him in a section of woods. He then called for assistance. Several troopers, along with a K9 team, responded to the scene and set up a perimeter. A check of the motorcycle showed that it was missing a license plate. Several minutes later, one of the troopers radioed that he had spotted Brown and was going in to arrest him. Brown gave himself up without incident shortly after.
Once Brown was placed in a cruiser, police learned his driver's license had been suspended and the motorcycle's registration was expired. Police also learned Brown was on parole for an earlier conviction and was wearing a GPS ankle bracelet.
At the Newbury barracks, Trooper Michael Provost asked Brown if the motorcycle belonged to him with Brown answering that it belonged to his mother who had just bought it on Facebook.
"Brown then said she wasn't aware that he was out on it today," Paru wrote in his report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.