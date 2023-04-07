ROWLEY — The Rowley Police Department recently charged Lynn resident Michael Derosa with distribution of child pornography as a result of an investigation by the Rowley Police Cyber Crimes Unit, according to police Chief Scott Dumas.
Derosa, 58, was arraigned in Newburyport District Court on Tuesday, April 4, and released after posting $3,000 cash bail.
In December 2022, Officer Lucas Tubbs and Officer Carolyn Lynch, of the Rowley Police Cyber Crimes Unit, began an investigation into the distribution of child pornography. The investigation was focused on identifying an individual who was sharing child pornography from an internet protocol address in Lynn. That individual allegedly shared several images of child pornography with investigators acting in an undercover capacity.
Rowley Police, with assistance from Lynn Police, Topsfield Police, and Massachusetts State Police, served a court-issued search warrant at 155 Curwin Circle in Lynn, on March 22, and as a result of that search warrant Derosa was charged.
"Any crime against a child is abhorrent," Dumas said "I would like to recognize the hard work, determination and professionalism shown by Officer Tubbs and Officer Lynch, as well as their supervisor Det. Robert Adams, in performing the difficult work to bring this case to trial. The Rowley Police Cyber Crimes Unit will always do what it can to stop and prevent crimes against children."
