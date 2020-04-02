ROWLEY – Police arrested a Wenham woman after what they described as a "low-speed pursuit" Thursday when she got into her car and drove around a cruiser at a home where officers were investigating a possible disturbance.
Chief Scott Dumas said in a release that Christine Ann Wildes, 52, was arrested after refusing to obey officers and leading them on a pursuit. Rowley police charged her with failure to stop, operating to endanger, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of liquor.
Dumas said that just before 2 p.m., officers went to a home on Glen Street for a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, a woman, later identified as Wildes, left in her vehicle and refused to stop when asked by police, driving around the cruiser parked out front.
Wildes drove about a quarter-mile down the road before an officer was able to make contact with her. She again refused to stop and left, leading the officer in a slow-speed pursuit down Route 1 before pulling into the Market Basket parking lot, Dumas said.
When ordered to stop by a detail officer, Wildes continued to drive toward the officer before eventually parking her vehicle. Officers drew their firearms "out of an abundance of caution" and Wildes was arrested, Dumas said.
She is to be arraigned May 8 in Newburyport District Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.