ROWLEY — Police Chief Scott Dumas issued a statement this week in which he condemned the actions of four Minneapolis police officers in the death of George Floyd, calling the video of the killing "sickening to watch."
The video "has caused pain and anguish for so many, including myself and good police officers throughout our department and our nation who report for duty each day only seeking to serve our citizens," Dumas said.
"I am proud to work as a police officer. I do not believe there is a more noble profession, but I understand that there is still critical work to be done to ensure that law enforcement officers are held to the highest standard. The tactics used by these police officers in Minneapolis have no legitimate place in the policing profession," Dumas said in the statement.
He said the continuous training of Rowley police officers "reflects our values and places an enormous emphasis on de-escalating conflict and ceasing the use of force, if force is required, when the situation is controlled. This was a disgraceful event. We are hopeful meaningful, give-and-take dialogue, with actionable goals is a path forward.
"Police officers do not like being painted with a broad brush, but we understand why it happens when situations like these occur," he said. "The vast majority of law enforcement officers who wear that badge honor that badge, which means they honor the people they serve and hold themselves to the highest standards."
Dumas noted that the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, representing chiefs in all 351 communities in the state and most college campuses, has also denounced "the egregious actions taken by four members of the Minneapolis Police Department that resulted in the death of George Floyd on May 25."
Police in Massachusetts "have thoroughly embraced the six pillars of the principles embodied in the final report of the President's Task Force on 21st Century Policing, and remain committed to professional conduct, democratic policing and procedural justice for all people," he said.
