ROWLEY – Officers, staff and scores of others connected to the Rowley Police Department are mourning the death of Officer Stephen Levesque who took his own life in the early morning hours of June 28.
Levesque, who joined the department in February 2017 as a reserve officer and was hired full time in October 2019, was 26.
His death was announced publicly by Rowley Police Chief Scott Dumas a day later in an extraordinary message posted on the department's Facebook page detailing the need to shed light on suicide.
"Many suffer in plain sight, as Stephen did, leaving us all to live with the questions: 'What did I miss? What could I have done.' It is with the blessing of Stephen's family that we don't continue to suppress these conversations that need to happen, but rather speak openly. Suicide us a permanent solution to a temporary problem," Dumas wrote.
The chief's statement also touched on the importance of bringing those who suffer from mental illness out of the shadows and removing any stigmas attached to the disease.
"Stephen's death is tragic. Let it not be in vain," Dumas wrote.
In a separate interview, Dumas said he decided to release the statement to allow the conversation regarding suicide and mental illness to be in the forefront "where it needs to be, specifically for law enforcement but to all those that suffer."
According to Blue H.E.L.P., a non-profit organization formed in 2015 to collect law enforcement suicide data and support affected families, 69 officers have killed themselves in 2021 across the country. In 2020, 173 died, and in the year prior, 238 officers took their own lives.
But Rich Shailor from the Massachusetts Fraternal Order of Police said those grim statistics are likely much higher since many law enforcement officer suicides remain unreported.
Shailor went on to say that when a police officer commits suicide, the reason, in most cases, remains a secret forever.
"A loss like that leaves so many unanswered questions," he said.
The National Fraternal Order of Police is the largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers in the world with more than 350,000 members. The Massachusetts branch, with its headquarters in Norton, consists of 24 different lodges and operates an officer wellness program. Its goal is to "get away from the old mentality that it's not OK to ask for help," Shailor said.
To ensure that, the program is completely confidential, he added.
"No one will ever know they got help," he said of officers who use the resource.
As for what may lead a police officer to commit suicide, Shailor said it was impossible to answer that definitively. For some, it's the accumulation of a career's worth of traumatizing calls - or it could be just one event that pushes an officer, already struggling with out-of-work stress, to take their own life.
"You're not going to know," Shailor said.
Asked how he and his officers were coping three days after Levesque's death, Dumas said department-wide debriefing sessions, which will continue for several days, have helped.
"We're dealing with it," Dumas said, adding that Levesque's death has prompted him to look even deeper into how the job affects his officers.
Since Dumas posted word of the young officer's death on Facebook just two days ago, he said it has garnered half a million views and hundreds of comments from across the country. It also has prompted immediate discussions on law enforcement suicide.
"I'm very grateful for the support," Dumas said.
Nicole Reilly, a former Rowley resident and friend of Stephen Levesque, said she was completely shocked by the news.
"Devastated, absolutely devastated," Reilly said.
She called Levesque one of the sweetest people she knew and said his death marked a great loss for the community.
"I just wish I could have done something to help," Reilly said.
The Samaritans is an organization with a goal of preventing suicide. If you need help, call or text them any time at 877-870-4673 (HOPE)
