ROWLEY — A Roxbury man charged with selling fentanyl to an undercover federal agent twice this month was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail following his arraignment Wednesday in Newburyport District Court.
Ysidro Minnino, 27, of Washington Street is scheduled to return to court Jan. 5 for a second bail hearing after his attorney, Scott Gleason, said he needed more time to speak with his Spanish-speaking client with the help of an interpreter.
In addition to two counts of trafficking more than 10 grams of fentanyl, Minnino was charged with distributing a Class A substance (two counts) and conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Local police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency had been investigating the sale and delivery of fentanyl to Rowley through a Facebook account after being tipped off by a DEA informant.
With the help of local and federal officials, the informant called a phone number linked to the Facebook account and asked to buy 20 grams of fentanyl for $400. The deal was to be consummated Dec. 15 by an undercover agent posing as the informant at Market Basket on Route 1.
“At 12:48 p.m. the same phone number called the (informant) and told them to meet the (drug) runner in aisle 3 of the store,” Rowley police Detective Robert Adams wrote in his report.
When the undercover agent went to Aisle 3 in the supermarket, he saw Minnino. The agent then handed him $400 and received a clear plastic bag containing two cylindrical-shaped baggies with white powder inside.
A second drug buy was arranged for Tuesday, but this time the undercover agent was looking to buy 60 grams of fentanyl.
About 4:10 p.m., the agent met with Minnino in front of the T.J. Maxx store in the same Market Basket shopping plaza.
A few minutes later, Minnino pulled up to the front entrance in a white Acura sedan and sold the officer 60 grams fentanyl for $1,200, according to police. Minnino was arrested a few minutes later while still in the parking lot.
Minnino drove the same Acura when selling drugs to police Dec. 15, according to Adams’ report. The report does not say if police believe Minnino was the man operating the Facebook account or was acting solely as the courier.
Adams does say in his report that police believe the drug network is based in Lawrence.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
