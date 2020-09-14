ROWLEY — Police are investigating a crash involving three vehicles, including a motorcycle, at the intersection of Route 1 and Glen Street.
Police responded to the accident Friday about 5:25 p.m., according to a press release.
Following a preliminary investigation, police believe a Kia Telluride, which was traveling north on Route 1, failed to yield when attempting to turn left onto Glen Street.
As the Kia turned into the travel lane, it was struck by a Toyota Camry traveling south on Route 1, and both vehicles were pushed into a Harley-Davidson motorcycle at the intersection.
The driver of the Toyota, a 61-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 71-year-old man, both of Topsfield, were taken by ambulance to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport with serious injuries.
The woman was later transported by ambulance to Lahey Hospital in Burlington and the man was flown by medical helicopter to Lahey Hospital. Their conditions were unknown.
The driver of the Harley-Davidson, a 66-year-old Byfield man, and his passenger, a 59-year-old Georgetown woman, did not report any injuries. The driver of the Kia, a 52-year-old West Newbury man, also did not report any injuries.
The driver of the Kia will likely be cited for motor vehicle violations, however, the accident is still being investigated by the Rowley Police Department. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash, according to police.
