ROWLEY — Police are investigating a crash involving two motor vehicles and a motorcycle at the intersection of Route 1 and Glen Street on Friday night.
Police responded to a report of the three-vehicle crash at about 5:25 p.m., according to a press release.
Following a preliminary investigation, police believe a Kia Telluride, which was traveling north on Route 1, failed to yield when attempting to turn left onto Glen Street. As the Kia turned into the travel lane, it was struck by a Toyota Camry traveling south on Route 1, and both vehicles pushed into a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was also at the intersection.
The driver of the Toyota, a 61-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 71-year-old man, both of Topsfield, were taken by ambulance to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport with serious injuries on Friday. The woman was later transported by ambulance to Lahey Hospital in Burlington and the man was flown by medical helicopter to Lahey Hospital. Their conditions were unknown as of presstime.
The operator of the Harley Davidson, a 66-year-old man of Byfield and his passenger, a 59-year-old woman of Georgetown, did not report any injuries in the crash. The driver of the Kia, a 52-year-old man of West Newbury, also did not report any injuries.
The driver of the Kia will likely be cited for motor vehicle violations, however the incident is under investigation by the Rowley Police Department. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to police.
