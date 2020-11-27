ROWLEY — The Police Department was recently awarded $40,000 to buy and maintain body-worn and cruiser cameras, according to Police Chief Scott Dumas.
“We are extremely grateful to be receiving these funds and such a significant amount,” Dumas said. “This grant will help us toward our goal of equipping our officers and cruisers with cameras. Body-worn and cruiser cameras help to provide transparency and can assist our officers with investigations while incidents are still unfolding while we are on scene.”
The federal grant was received through the Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program and awarded by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research.
The Baker-Polito administration gave $7.8 million to more than 160 law enforcement agencies across the state that were awarded grant funding. The money will provide access to equipment and strengthen training, crime prevention and enforcement initiatives.
The grant program provided $4.6 million to fund needs such as protective equipment and communications infrastructure. The money is allocated to local agencies by the Office of Grants and Research.
