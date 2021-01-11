Rowley police seek vandals who damaged gazebo 

ROWLEY – Local police are looking for the public's help in identifying who vandalized the town's gazebo late last week.
Multiple railing posts, outlet covers and Christmas tree ornaments were either smashed or damaged, according to a report police received from a resident on Friday.
Rowley police Chief Scot Dumas said his department is culling camera footage from the surrounding area but as of Monday morning, those who damaged the gazebo have yet to be identified.
"No rhyme or reason," Dumas said when asked if there was a motive.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sgt. Matthew Ziev, Rowley PD, m.ziev@rowleypolice.com or 978-948-7644.
