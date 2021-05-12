ROWLEY – Local police are investigating the theft of 25 boards at the Pingree Farm Conservation area construction site over the weekend.
The boards were stolen sometime between Saturday and Sunday. These boards, all marked “BBS Treaters," are soaked with a retention material that make them heavy.
The culprits walked the stolen wood out to the 29 Boxford Road entrance. It is believed that they may have been seen or caught in the act as they left some wood in the path, according to local police.
"Stealing from Rowley conservation land is the same as someone stealing from your backyard," a Rowley police official said.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Rowley Police Department at 978-948-7644 or police@rowleypolice.com
