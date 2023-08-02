ROWLEY — Police Chief Scott Dumas received a vote of no confidence from the town’s police union last month, the latest salvo in what appears to be a long-simmering feud between some within the department.
“Chief Dumas has created an environment of high stress, hostility, retaliation, and intimidating behavior. Furthermore, Chief Dumas has established a pattern and practice or inequitable treatment of department members and hiring standards,” a statement from MassCops Local 360 President John Raffi reads.
“Additionally, Chief Dumas has continually weaponized the disciplinary process. Members of Local 360 are concerned for their health and safety due to an unprecedented amount of order-ins and day off denials due to lack of manpower,” the statement continues. “The unnecessary stress and fatigue put on union members affects public safety.”
The statement from the local affiliate of the statewide MassCops union also declares the no confidence vote was not decided upon unanimously, but rather by a majority.
Raffi, who has been with the department for 15 years, sued Dumas in 2019, accusing him of verbally abusing him and reprimanding him for his conduct on police calls. The lawsuit named Capt. David Sedgwick and then-Sgt. David MacMullen as co-defendants.
The suit was heard in Salem Superior Court last week with a decision expected soon, according to a town official.
In a separate statement, Raffi denied any relation between his lawsuit against the chief and the union’s vote.
“The vote was taken at the request of the membership of Local 360, not me,” Raffi wrote in an email. “This is about our department, public safety and our union.”
In a written statement, Dumas said he was “fully committed to a productive working dialogue” with the police labor union and expressed disappointment that some members of MassCops Local 360 decided to use the vote as a vehicle for that dialogue.
“It serves no one,” Dumas said. “As chief of the Rowley Police Department, I am committed to the highest levels of professionalism and service in the name of public safety. I will continue to make leadership decisions that are in the best interests of our agency and the community we serve. I am open to discuss with any member of the public the expectation I have of myself and the expectations I have of the men and women of the Rowley Police Department.”
Dumas went on to say that new hiring rules have “put a lot of strain on law enforcement agencies and Rowley is no different. I look forward to discussing any concerns of our labor leaders in order to best achieve an avenue toward progress. I feel confident both sides are committed toward a path forward.”
In a separate response to direct questions from The Daily News, Dumas declined to comment on personnel matters publicly.
“The citizens of Rowley can expect the same professional service from their police department they have grown accustomed to. We serve for them,” Dumas wrote in his separate statement.
The union’s letter, dated July 9, asked Town Manager Deborah Eagan to schedule an executive session with the Board of Selectmen.
“MassCops Local 360 members have many operational concerns that have not been properly addressed by the Police Department’s administration. These concerns directly affect public safety, and the health and well-being of our officers,” Raffi said.
Raffi went on to accuse the Board of Selectmen of ducking any meetings with the union.
“Our hope is that the town of Rowley Board of Selectmen will reconsider their decision not to meet with us, concerning these very important matters we have addressed in our July 9, 2023 letter to the town. Local 360 police officers will always be committed to serving all members of our community with professionalism and integrity.” Raffi wrote.
An email to Eagan for comment regarding Raffi’s claim of avoiding a meeting with the union was not returned.
Separately, Eagan wrote a letter on behalf of the Board of Selectmen dated July 27 that informed the union that the board had continuing confidence in Dumas’ ability to manage and lead the police department.
During the time Dumas has led the Rowley Police Department, it has maintained its accredited status, has regularly operated within its annual budget, and has begun new safety initiatives, including body worn cameras that have helped the department advance and move forward, Eagan’s letter states.
“The fact that the union took the step of sending its letter without first attempting to meet with the chief to discuss its concerns also speaks volumes,” Eagan’s letter reads.
Regarding the union’s claim that Dumas was hindering their health by not providing enough manpower, Eagan writes that Dumas has made efforts to increase staffing at the department. But due to a staffing shortage felt across the state, getting more bodies in the form of part-time officers and other sources to fill shifts has made it very difficult.
“While order-ins and day off cancellations are sometimes an unfortunate side effect of such conditions, the purpose behind such actions are, as you know, grounded in safety concerns i.e. making sure that an adequate number of officers are staffing each shift,” Eagan writes.
MassCops Local 360’s no confidence letter was obtained by The Daily News after the newspaper submitted a Freedom of Information Act request with the town for all correspondence between the union and the town since July 1. In addition to the union letter, the town released other documents, including an internal email written by Dumas on June 26 and sent to his supervision staff.
The email admonishes supervisors for not making sure officers within their commands were documenting activities throughout shifts pointing to examples of six-hour gaps between log entries.
“There may be some reasonable explanation to some of these gaps but lacking documentation, we are left to speculate,” Dumas wrote.
Dumas went on to say that providing complete records of activities is discussed at “every staff meeting” with no room for doubt that he is requiring them to follow through. He also blasted supervisors for looking the other way when officers don’t meet expectations.
“Most importantly, you should be mirroring those expectations. That is what the chevrons (lines of stripes) on your sleeves present,” Dumas wrote.
‘”I have been very patient but either the message isn’t effectively being communicated or it has not effectively been received. If this email is communicated that the chief wants to know what everyone is doing every second of every day then you have not been paying attention during our many discussions,” Dumas added.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
