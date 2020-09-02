ROWLEY — Town voters cast 1,207 Democratic ballots, 510 Republican ballots, four Libertarian ballots and a Green-Rainbow ballot in the state primary election Tuesday.
Incumbent Edward Markey led the U.S. Senate race on the Democratic ballot with 697 votes, followed by Joseph Kennedy III with 504. On the Republican ballot, Kevin O'Connor led with 305 votes, followed by Shiva Ayyadurai with 193.
In the 6th District congressional race, incumbent Seth Moulton won with 893 votes. Jamie Belsito received 175 votes and Angus McQuilken garnered 108.
