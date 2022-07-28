ROWLEY — A Route 1 strip mall that houses a Dunkin' coffee place and Rowley House of Pizza has been sold for $10.5 million.
Simboli Properties Manchester 42 LLC of Manchester bought the 11.6-acre property at 124 Newburyport Turnpike and the 6.2-acre property at 144-150 Newburyport Turnpike for a combined $10.5 million on July 26, according to the Southern Essex District Registry of Deeds.
Town assessor records indicate TRS Spirit Realty Trust purchased the property at 144-150 Newburyport Turnpike for $235,000 in January 1987 before selling it this year.
The property was assessed at $3.9 million in both 2021 and 2020 and $4.4 million earlier this year. It houses Dunkin', Rowley House of Pizza, Rowley Liquors, Mac Fitness, and the Off the Vine Tuscan Grille, among other businesses.
Town records also show the adjacent property at 124 Newburyport Turnpike was purchased by TRS 124 Newburyport Realty Trust for $900,000 in May 2019.
TRS Spirit Realty Trust then purchased the property for $1.3 million on July 15, 2021, before Simboli Properties Manchester 42 LLC bought it for $10.5 million on July 26.
Town assessor records also show the property includes three farm buildings valued at $812,500, and was assessed at $812,700 this year, $863,700 in 2021 and $720,200 in 2020.
Town Administrator Deborah Eagan declined to comment on the sale, which will see the state receiving $45,828 in excise tax.
