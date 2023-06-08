ROWLEY — For the month of June the Rowley Public Library is hosting art created by the Amesbury Middle School LGBTQ+ Club, organized by faculty advisors Amelia Olsen and Hope Abramson. The students were invited by Library Director Pamela Jacobson to contribute art on the theme of Pride and 25 pieces were created in paint, pencil, mixed media and other formats.
Since artwork is such a great way to express yourself, students ages 10 to 14 used the creative process to aid in expressing their emotions and to come to terms with their internal thoughts, feelings, and emotions surrounding LGBTQ+ rights and living with these identities, according to library staff.
"Celebrating the beauty of our community and celebrating the creativity and joy of LGBTQ+ youth and of LGBTQ+ artists was key to this project. We wanted to portray a positive message that we do not need other people’s consent to exist, that LGBTQ+ people are here, have always been here, and will always be here.” Olsen said.
“Working together as a community, the students connected with each other. They had so much fun working together to create their mixed-media pieces, and the joy and sense of community this project helped foster really warms my heart. It brought so much joy and laughter to the kids despite the circumstances: joy through self expression," she added.
The Rowley Public Library, located at 141 Main St., is open Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is fully accessible.
