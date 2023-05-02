ROWLEY — The Rowley Public Library is hosting a book launch Friday, May 12, during its farmer's market from 5 to 7 p.m. The library is located at 141 Main St., Rowley.
Please join Rowley author, Carla Panciera, for the launch of her latest book, "Barnflower: A Rhode Island Farm Memoir," and to celebrate local farmers and artisans with a farmers’ market.
Vendors include Marshview Farm, Twin Birch Farm, Everything Alpaca, several Essex County beekeepers, and more. Get information on raising backyard chickens from the Rowley Agricultural Council and tour the library’s new pollinator garden sponsored by the Friends of the Rowley Library. Reading and book sales/signing to follow.
For more information, contact either the Rowley Public Library at 978-948-2850 or carlapanciera@gmail.com. You can find out more about the author here at: carlapanciera.wordpress.com
